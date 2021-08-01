Polymath Price Up 26.4% Over Last Week (POLY)

Polymath (CURRENCY:POLY) traded 0.2% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on August 1st. During the last week, Polymath has traded up 26.4% against the US dollar. One Polymath coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.27 or 0.00000658 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Polymath has a total market cap of $167.74 million and $45.55 million worth of Polymath was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000510 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $145.05 or 0.00352147 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.98 or 0.00007233 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 10.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0239 or 0.00000058 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.62 or 0.00003942 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0637 or 0.00000155 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000350 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000032 BTC.

GameCredits (GAME) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000292 BTC.

About Polymath

Polymath (CRYPTO:POLY) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 4th, 2015. Polymath’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 618,764,165 coins. Polymath’s official Twitter account is @polybitco . The official message board for Polymath is blog.polymath.network . The official website for Polymath is www.polymath.network . The Reddit community for Polymath is /r/polymathnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Polymath Network is a blockchain-based system to coordinate and incentivize participants to collaborate and launch financial products on the blockchain. The Polymath team aims to create a standard token protocol which embeds defined requirements into the tokens themselves to ease the primary issuance and secondary trading of blockchain securities tokens. “

Buying and Selling Polymath

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Polymath directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Polymath should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Polymath using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

