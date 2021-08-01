PolySwarm (NCT) Price Up 21.3% Over Last 7 Days

PolySwarm (CURRENCY:NCT) traded up 11.7% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on August 1st. One PolySwarm coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0059 or 0.00000014 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. PolySwarm has a market capitalization of $9.18 million and approximately $30,297.00 worth of PolySwarm was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, PolySwarm has traded up 21.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002426 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.89 or 0.00055541 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00002623 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.02 or 0.00014606 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002429 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $322.78 or 0.00783182 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.20 or 0.00005342 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.34 or 0.00039655 BTC.

About PolySwarm

PolySwarm (NCT) is a coin. It launched on January 3rd, 2018. PolySwarm’s total supply is 1,885,913,076 coins and its circulating supply is 1,546,457,130 coins. PolySwarm’s official website is polyswarm.io . PolySwarm’s official message board is medium.com/polyswarm . PolySwarm’s official Twitter account is @polyswarm and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for PolySwarm is /r/polyswarm and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

PolySwarm Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PolySwarm directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PolySwarm should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PolySwarm using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

