Poolz Finance One Day Trading Volume Reaches $541,167.00 (POOLZ)

Poolz Finance (CURRENCY:POOLZ) traded 5.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on August 1st. Poolz Finance has a total market cap of $4.63 million and $541,167.00 worth of Poolz Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Poolz Finance has traded 27.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Poolz Finance coin can currently be purchased for about $2.92 or 0.00007115 BTC on exchanges.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002437 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001835 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 18.2% against the dollar and now trades at $19.40 or 0.00047246 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $42.27 or 0.00102945 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $56.91 or 0.00138599 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40,974.32 or 0.99794751 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $339.46 or 0.00826761 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00002537 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Poolz Finance’s genesis date was January 15th, 2021. Poolz Finance’s total supply is 5,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,583,695 coins. Poolz Finance’s official Twitter account is @Poolz__

According to CryptoCompare, “Poolz is a fully-decentralized, swapping protocol that enables startups and project owners to auction their tokens for bootstrapping liquidity. As the blockchain-cryptocurrency community moves closer to absolute decentralization, Poolz empowers innovators in their pre-listing phase, bringing them closer to early-stage investors. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Poolz Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Poolz Finance should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Poolz Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

