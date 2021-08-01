Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,230,000 shares, a decrease of 19.0% from the June 30th total of 3,990,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 609,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.3 days. Approximately 4.1% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Popular stock opened at $72.76 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.36 and a beta of 1.20. Popular has a 1-year low of $34.30 and a 1-year high of $83.72. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $76.20.

Get Popular alerts:

Popular (NASDAQ:BPOP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The bank reported $2.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.63. Popular had a net margin of 30.89% and a return on equity of 13.91%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.49 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Popular will post 10.1 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 26th were given a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 25th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.47%. This is an increase from Popular’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Popular’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.66%.

In related news, EVP Eduardo J. Negron sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.92, for a total value of $749,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Camille Burckhart sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.45, for a total transaction of $542,150.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 17,033 shares of company stock worth $1,293,863 over the last 90 days. 1.69% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC grew its position in shares of Popular by 14.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC now owns 5,904 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $443,000 after acquiring an additional 724 shares during the period. USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new position in shares of Popular in the 2nd quarter valued at about $453,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its position in shares of Popular by 2,353.3% in the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,840 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $138,000 after acquiring an additional 1,765 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Popular by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 8,311 shares of the bank’s stock worth $624,000 after buying an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nkcfo LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Popular during the 2nd quarter worth about $90,000. 89.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have weighed in on BPOP. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Popular from $70.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Popular from $69.00 to $83.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, increased their target price on shares of Popular from $69.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.17.

Popular Company Profile

Popular, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Banco Popular de Puerto Rico and Popular U.S. The Banco Popular de Puerto Rico segment includes retail, mortgage and commercial banking services.

Further Reading: Outstanding Shares

Receive News & Ratings for Popular Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Popular and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.