PotCoin Achieves Market Capitalization of $3.69 Million (POT)

PotCoin (CURRENCY:POT) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on August 1st. In the last week, PotCoin has traded 13.5% higher against the dollar. PotCoin has a total market capitalization of $3.69 million and $1,164.00 worth of PotCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PotCoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0163 or 0.00000040 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40,891.46 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,543.34 or 0.06219740 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000509 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $541.90 or 0.01325216 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $144.16 or 0.00352537 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51.02 or 0.00124764 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $240.36 or 0.00587794 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.95 or 0.00007203 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $144.20 or 0.00352642 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $120.49 or 0.00294659 BTC.

PotCoin Coin Profile

PotCoin (CRYPTO:POT) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ProofofStakeVelocity hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 15th, 2014. PotCoin’s total supply is 226,492,953 coins. The Reddit community for PotCoin is /r/potcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for PotCoin is www.potcoin.com . PotCoin’s official Twitter account is @PotCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . PotCoin’s official message board is steemit.com/@potcoin

According to CryptoCompare, “PotCoin is another scrypt coin launched at the start of 2014. PotCoin is supposed to empower and facilitate the marijuana industry. The first 55 blocks were premined for checkpoints – and the coin has a relatively fast blocktime of 40 seconds. “

PotCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PotCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PotCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PotCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

