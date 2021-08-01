Power Ledger (POWR) Reaches Market Cap of $112.22 Million

Power Ledger (CURRENCY:POWR) traded down 10.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on August 1st. In the last week, Power Ledger has traded up 40.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Power Ledger coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.26 or 0.00000649 BTC on major exchanges. Power Ledger has a total market capitalization of $112.22 million and approximately $20.64 million worth of Power Ledger was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002532 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.57 or 0.00054620 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00002603 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.70 or 0.00014430 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002532 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $312.06 or 0.00790042 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.08 or 0.00005256 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $34.47 or 0.00087272 BTC.

Power Ledger Coin Profile

POWR is a coin. It was first traded on June 3rd, 2017. Power Ledger’s total supply is 999,506,123 coins and its circulating supply is 437,485,997 coins. Power Ledger’s official Twitter account is @PowerLedger_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Power Ledger is /r/powerledger . The official website for Power Ledger is powerledger.io . Power Ledger’s official message board is medium.com/power-ledger

According to CryptoCompare, “Power Ledger is a decentralized energy exchange platform. It incorporates energy applications, such as a P2P energy trading application that allows businesses to host trading on the platform. This technology enables the sale of surplus renewable energy generated at residential and commercial developments (including multi-unit/multi-tenanted) connected to existing electricity distribution networks, or within micro-grids. POWR is an Ethereum-based token that fuels the Power Ledger Ecosystem. POWR tokens serve as access permission tokens, allowing the Application Hosts and their consumers to gain access to the P2P trading features and other Power Ledger applications. To synchronize the ecosystem globally and create cross-market electricity compatibility, a second token, Sparkz, is used in Power Ledger's ecosystem transactions. Applications Hosts may convert their POWR tokens to Sparks when the ecosystem has been accessed. “

Power Ledger Coin Trading

