PQ Group Holdings Inc. (NYSE:PQG) Short Interest Down 24.6% in July

PQ Group Holdings Inc. (NYSE:PQG) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,010,000 shares, a drop of 24.6% from the June 30th total of 1,340,000 shares. Approximately 1.9% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 523,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.9 days.
A number of research firms recently commented on PQG. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of PQ Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. CL King raised their price objective on shares of PQ Group from $19.00 to $20.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of PQ Group from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.25.
In related news, major shareholder Ccmp Capital, Lp sold 8,164,010 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.44, for a total transaction of $109,724,294.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 3.23% of the company’s stock.
NYSE:PQG traded up $0.20 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $15.56. The stock had a trading volume of 332,196 shares, compared to its average volume of 178,426. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.13 billion, a PE ratio of 14.54 and a beta of 0.84. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $15.46. PQ Group has a 1-year low of $9.78 and a 1-year high of $18.90.
PQ Group (NYSE:PQG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $126.60 million for the quarter. PQ Group had a negative net margin of 17.03% and a positive return on equity of 9.67%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.05 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that PQ Group will post 0.37 EPS for the current year.
About PQ Group
PQ Group Holdings Inc provides specialty catalysts, chemicals, and services in the United States, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Refining Services, Catalysts, and Performance Chemicals. The Refining Services segment offers sulfuric acid recycling and end-to-end logistics services to produce alkylate; and virgin sulfuric acid for water treatment, mining, and industrial applications.
