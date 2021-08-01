PQ Group Holdings Inc. (NYSE:PQG) Short Interest Down 24.6% in July

PQ Group Holdings Inc. (NYSE:PQG) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,010,000 shares, a drop of 24.6% from the June 30th total of 1,340,000 shares. Approximately 1.9% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 523,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.9 days.

A number of research firms recently commented on PQG. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of PQ Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. CL King raised their price objective on shares of PQ Group from $19.00 to $20.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of PQ Group from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.25.

In related news, major shareholder Ccmp Capital, Lp sold 8,164,010 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.44, for a total transaction of $109,724,294.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 3.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PQG. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of PQ Group by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 255,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,640,000 after acquiring an additional 1,475 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of PQ Group by 31.0% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 250,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,570,000 after acquiring an additional 59,192 shares in the last quarter. Factorial Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of PQ Group by 771.3% during the 1st quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 400,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,000,000 after acquiring an additional 354,800 shares in the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of PQ Group by 125.5% during the 1st quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 597,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,977,000 after acquiring an additional 332,546 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of PQ Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,131,000. Institutional investors own 69.56% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PQG traded up $0.20 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $15.56. The stock had a trading volume of 332,196 shares, compared to its average volume of 178,426. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.13 billion, a PE ratio of 14.54 and a beta of 0.84. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $15.46. PQ Group has a 1-year low of $9.78 and a 1-year high of $18.90.

PQ Group (NYSE:PQG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $126.60 million for the quarter. PQ Group had a negative net margin of 17.03% and a positive return on equity of 9.67%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.05 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that PQ Group will post 0.37 EPS for the current year.

PQ Group Holdings Inc provides specialty catalysts, chemicals, and services in the United States, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Refining Services, Catalysts, and Performance Chemicals. The Refining Services segment offers sulfuric acid recycling and end-to-end logistics services to produce alkylate; and virgin sulfuric acid for water treatment, mining, and industrial applications.

