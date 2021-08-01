Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Acquires 10,424 Shares of Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD) by 9.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 121,266 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,424 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in Starwood Property Trust were worth $3,000,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Starwood Property Trust in the first quarter worth approximately $49,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 43.4% in the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 2,050 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 620 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Starwood Property Trust in the first quarter worth $60,000. Valley Brook Capital Group acquired a new stake in shares of Starwood Property Trust in the fourth quarter worth $68,000. Finally, Abundance Wealth Counselors acquired a new stake in shares of Starwood Property Trust in the first quarter worth $74,000. 46.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:STWD opened at $26.03 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.47 billion, a PE ratio of 14.79 and a beta of 1.66. Starwood Property Trust, Inc. has a one year low of $13.76 and a one year high of $27.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $25.94. The company has a current ratio of 3.21, a quick ratio of 3.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79.

Starwood Property Trust (NYSE:STWD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.01. Starwood Property Trust had a net margin of 45.90% and a return on equity of 11.02%. The company had revenue of $287.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $285.10 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.55 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 35.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Starwood Property Trust, Inc. will post 1.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were paid a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.38%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. Starwood Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 102.67%.

In other news, President Jeffrey F. Dimodica sold 38,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.69, for a total value of $1,014,220.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 929,316 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,803,444.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Starwood Property Trust from $26.00 to $27.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Starwood Property Trust from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. BTIG Research upped their target price on shares of Starwood Property Trust from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Starwood Property Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Starwood Property Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.50.

Starwood Property Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States and Europe. It operates through four segments: Commercial and Residential Lending, Infrastructure Lending, Property, and Investing and Servicing segments. The Commercial and Residential Lending segment originates, acquires, finances, and manages commercial and residential first mortgages, non-agency residential mortgages, subordinated mortgages, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS), residential mortgage-backed securities, and other real estate and real estate-related debt investments.

