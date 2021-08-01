Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Acquires 21,174 Shares of FuelCell Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCEL)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of FuelCell Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCEL) by 12.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 186,870 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,174 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned approximately 0.06% of FuelCell Energy worth $2,693,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in shares of FuelCell Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Signaturefd LLC bought a new stake in shares of FuelCell Energy in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of FuelCell Energy in the first quarter worth about $28,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of FuelCell Energy in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, South State CORP. bought a new stake in shares of FuelCell Energy in the first quarter worth about $34,000. 33.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. B. Riley reduced their price objective on FuelCell Energy from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised FuelCell Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price objective on FuelCell Energy from $13.50 to $9.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on FuelCell Energy in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $9.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.40.

FuelCell Energy stock opened at $6.33 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $8.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 3.32 and a current ratio of 4.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.58 and a beta of 4.99. FuelCell Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.58 and a twelve month high of $29.44.

FuelCell Energy (NASDAQ:FCEL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, June 9th. The energy company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $13.95 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.18 million. FuelCell Energy had a negative return on equity of 30.58% and a negative net margin of 153.45%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.07) EPS. Research analysts anticipate that FuelCell Energy, Inc. will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

FuelCell Energy Company Profile

FuelCell Energy, Inc develops environmentally responsible distributed baseload power solutions through proprietary molten-carbonate fuel cell technology. It develops turn-key distributed power generation solutions and provides comprehensive services for the life of the power plant. The firm’s fuel cell solution is an alternative to traditional combustion-based power generation and is complementary to an energy mix consisting of intermittent sources of energy, such as solar and wind turbines.

