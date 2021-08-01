Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Acquires 5,964 Shares of Syneos Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYNH)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Syneos Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYNH) by 18.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 37,776 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,964 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in Syneos Health were worth $2,865,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Syneos Health by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,316,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $630,844,000 after acquiring an additional 844,278 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Syneos Health by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,776,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,712,000 after purchasing an additional 7,287 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in shares of Syneos Health by 139.1% during the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,707,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,531,000 after purchasing an additional 993,476 shares in the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Syneos Health by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 1,660,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,938,000 after purchasing an additional 101,929 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Syneos Health by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,057,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,235,000 after purchasing an additional 108,162 shares in the last quarter. 91.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SYNH has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Syneos Health from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Syneos Health from $90.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Truist Securities boosted their price target on shares of Syneos Health from $88.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Syneos Health presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:SYNH opened at $89.67 on Friday. Syneos Health, Inc. has a 52-week low of $50.26 and a 52-week high of $92.25. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $87.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.70 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

Syneos Health (NASDAQ:SYNH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.17. Syneos Health had a net margin of 4.44% and a return on equity of 10.23%. The business had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.19 billion. Equities analysts predict that Syneos Health, Inc. will post 3.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director John L. Maldonado sold 448,942 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.04, for a total transaction of $36,382,259.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas H. Lee Advisors, Llc sold 1,179 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.20, for a total transaction of $95,734.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 6,763,787 shares of company stock valued at $549,198,070. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Syneos Health, Inc provides biopharmaceutical outsourcing solutions company in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Clinical Solutions and Commercial Solutions. The Clinical Solutions segment offers various services spanning Phases I to IV of clinical development, including full service global studies, as well as individual service offerings, such as clinical monitoring, investigator recruitment, patient recruitment, data management, and study startup to assist customers with their drug development process.

