Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Acquires 6,419 Shares of Matthews International Co. (NASDAQ:MATW)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Matthews International Co. (NASDAQ:MATW) by 10.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 65,308 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,419 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned approximately 0.21% of Matthews International worth $2,583,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MATW. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Matthews International by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,000 after acquiring an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its position in Matthews International by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 12,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $511,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in Matthews International by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 18,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $542,000 after acquiring an additional 445 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in Matthews International by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 84,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,326,000 after acquiring an additional 608 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Matthews International by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 238,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,444,000 after acquiring an additional 612 shares in the last quarter. 78.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Matthews International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th.

Shares of MATW opened at $34.60 on Friday. Matthews International Co. has a 12 month low of $21.00 and a 12 month high of $43.75. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.85. The stock has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.64 and a beta of 1.20.

Matthews International (NASDAQ:MATW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.16. Matthews International had a return on equity of 18.54% and a net margin of 0.86%. Research analysts forecast that Matthews International Co. will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, August 9th will be paid a $0.215 dividend. This is a positive change from Matthews International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 6th. This represents a $0.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.49%. Matthews International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.57%.

Matthews International Company Profile

Matthews International Corporation provides brand solutions, memorialization products, and industrial technologies worldwide. The company's SGK Brand Solutions segment offers brand management and pre-media services, printing plates and cylinders, engineered products, imaging services, digital asset management, merchandising display systems, and marketing and design services primarily for the consumer goods and retail industries.

