Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Boosts Holdings in LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG) by 4.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,228 shares of the health services provider’s stock after buying an additional 596 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in LHC Group were worth $2,912,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new stake in shares of LHC Group during the 1st quarter worth $36,000. 6 Meridian purchased a new stake in shares of LHC Group during the 1st quarter worth $202,000. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of LHC Group by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 1,060 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $203,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of LHC Group during the 4th quarter worth $206,000. Finally, Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of LHC Group by 14.2% during the 1st quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,185 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $226,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.85% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Ronald T. Nixon sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.62, for a total value of $1,008,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 26,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,242,120. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Benchmark boosted their target price on shares of LHC Group from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. LHC Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $239.00.

NASDAQ:LHCG opened at $215.18 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.34, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.41. LHC Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $170.01 and a 52-week high of $236.81. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $203.27.

LHC Group (NASDAQ:LHCG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The health services provider reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $524.84 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $524.92 million. LHC Group had a return on equity of 11.12% and a net margin of 5.99%. As a group, equities analysts expect that LHC Group, Inc. will post 6.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LHC Group Profile

LHC Group, Inc provides post-acute health care services to patients through its home nursing agencies, hospices and long-term acute care hospitals. The company operates through the following business segments: Home Health Services, Hospice Services, Home & Community-Based Services, Facility-Based Services and Healthcare Innovations.

