Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Boosts Stock Position in United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE:UNFI)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE:UNFI) by 52.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 75,609 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,921 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned approximately 0.13% of United Natural Foods worth $2,491,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in United Natural Foods by 235.6% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 12,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $402,000 after purchasing an additional 8,558 shares in the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new position in United Natural Foods during the first quarter worth $1,190,000. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in United Natural Foods during the first quarter worth $295,000. HRT Financial LP acquired a new position in United Natural Foods during the first quarter worth $878,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in United Natural Foods by 1.3% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 782,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,775,000 after purchasing an additional 9,865 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.62% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:UNFI opened at $33.12 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.40 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88. United Natural Foods, Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.23 and a 12 month high of $42.40.

United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 8th. The company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $6.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.81 billion. United Natural Foods had a return on equity of 18.27% and a net margin of 0.59%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.40 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that United Natural Foods, Inc. will post 3.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

UNFI has been the topic of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on United Natural Foods from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on United Natural Foods from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Northcoast Research upgraded United Natural Foods from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded United Natural Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.33.

In related news, CEO Steven Spinner sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.50, for a total transaction of $1,775,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 268,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,545,062.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Eric A. Dorne sold 10,757 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $430,280.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 14,008 shares in the company, valued at approximately $560,320. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 229,514 shares of company stock worth $8,756,635. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

United Natural Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes natural, organic, specialty, produce, and conventional grocery and non-food products in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Wholesale and Retail. The company offers grocery and general merchandise, produce, perishables and frozen foods, nutritional supplements and sports nutrition, bulk and foodservice products, and personal care items.

