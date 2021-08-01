Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Buys 19,558 Shares of O-I Glass, Inc. (NYSE:OI)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in O-I Glass, Inc. (NYSE:OI) by 13.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 170,306 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,558 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned 0.11% of O-I Glass worth $2,510,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new position in O-I Glass in the 1st quarter valued at $796,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in O-I Glass by 34.2% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,651,226 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $24,338,000 after purchasing an additional 420,963 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in O-I Glass in the 1st quarter valued at $190,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in O-I Glass by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 628,285 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,261,000 after purchasing an additional 2,315 shares during the period. Finally, Lyrical Asset Management LP grew its stake in O-I Glass by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP now owns 6,821,047 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $100,542,000 after purchasing an additional 578,432 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.17% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:OI opened at $14.79 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.76. O-I Glass, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.10 and a twelve month high of $19.46. The stock has a market cap of $2.34 billion, a PE ratio of 23.85, a P/E/G ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.73.

O-I Glass (NYSE:OI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.47 billion. O-I Glass had a return on equity of 76.70% and a net margin of 1.67%. The company’s revenue was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.41 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that O-I Glass, Inc. will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on OI shares. Barclays upgraded O-I Glass from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $11.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Longbow Research started coverage on O-I Glass in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on O-I Glass from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. O-I Glass currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.80.

About O-I Glass

O-I Glass, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells glass containers to food and beverage manufacturers primarily in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company produces glass containers for alcoholic beverages, including beer, flavored malt beverages, spirits, and wine. It is also involved in the production of glass packaging for various food items, soft drinks, tea, juices, and pharmaceuticals.

