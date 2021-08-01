Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Buys 20,073 Shares of The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC) by 23.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 106,219 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,073 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned approximately 0.06% of The Chemours worth $2,965,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of The Chemours by 125.9% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 57,910 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,616,000 after purchasing an additional 32,280 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new position in The Chemours in the 1st quarter worth $2,376,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in The Chemours by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 441,541 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $12,324,000 after acquiring an additional 18,588 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in The Chemours by 60.5% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 514,724 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $14,366,000 after acquiring an additional 193,934 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hancock Whitney Corp purchased a new position in The Chemours in the 1st quarter worth $501,000. 72.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get The Chemours alerts:

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CC. Wolfe Research began coverage on The Chemours in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on The Chemours in a report on Thursday, May 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of The Chemours from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on The Chemours from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Argus raised The Chemours from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.70.

In other news, CAO Matthew S. Abbott sold 8,913 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.61, for a total value of $317,391.93. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider Edwin C. Sparks sold 28,521 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.10, for a total transaction of $1,029,608.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 2.78% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CC opened at $33.25 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.50 billion, a PE ratio of 21.73, a P/E/G ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 2.12. The Chemours Company has a 52-week low of $17.94 and a 52-week high of $38.87. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $34.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.66.

The Chemours (NYSE:CC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.31. The Chemours had a net margin of 4.57% and a return on equity of 63.22%. On average, equities research analysts predict that The Chemours Company will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 13th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.01%. The Chemours’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.51%.

The Chemours Company Profile

The Chemours Company provides performance chemicals in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. It operates through four segments: Titanium Technologies, Thermal & Specialized Solutions, Advanced Performance Materials, and Chemical Solutions. The Titanium Technologies segment provides TiO2 pigment under the Ti-Pure and BaiMax brands for delivering whiteness, brightness, opacity, and protection in various of applications.

Featured Story: What are the advantages to having securities held in street name?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC).

Receive News & Ratings for The Chemours Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Chemours and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.