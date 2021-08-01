Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Buys 2,818 Shares of Appian Co. (NASDAQ:APPN)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Appian Co. (NASDAQ:APPN) by 15.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,505 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,818 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in Appian were worth $2,726,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new position in Appian in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Sandy Spring Bank raised its stake in Appian by 80.4% in the first quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 202 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. bought a new position in Appian in the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Appian in the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Appian by 46.3% in the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 278 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. 39.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on APPN. Zacks Investment Research raised Appian from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Appian from $100.00 to $91.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Barclays reduced their price target on Appian from $83.00 to $77.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on shares of Appian from $235.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Macquarie raised shares of Appian from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Appian has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $116.13.

APPN stock opened at $116.43 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $118.23. Appian Co. has a 52-week low of $48.02 and a 52-week high of $260.00. The stock has a market cap of $8.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -232.86 and a beta of 1.76.

Appian (NASDAQ:APPN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.08. Appian had a negative net margin of 11.25% and a negative return on equity of 11.34%. The firm had revenue of $88.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $82.71 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.12) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Appian Co. will post -0.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Albert G.W. Biddle III sold 5,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.97, for a total transaction of $796,323.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,096 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,227,687.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Robert Charles Kramer sold 9,563 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.63, for a total transaction of $1,344,844.69. Following the sale, the insider now owns 126,788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,830,196.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 18,033 shares of company stock valued at $2,399,581. 43.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Appian Corporation provides low-code automation platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform automates the creation of forms, workflows, data structures, reports, and other software elements that are needed to be manually coded. The company also offers professional and customer support services.

