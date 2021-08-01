Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Buys 4,531 Shares of First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN) by 9.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 54,959 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,531 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in First Financial Bankshares were worth $2,568,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in FFIN. Norges Bank bought a new stake in First Financial Bankshares during the 4th quarter valued at $48,499,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of First Financial Bankshares by 26.2% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,806,352 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $131,141,000 after purchasing an additional 583,221 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of First Financial Bankshares by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,063,239 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $750,637,000 after purchasing an additional 510,582 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of First Financial Bankshares by 14.3% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,770,228 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $129,453,000 after purchasing an additional 346,910 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lisanti Capital Growth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Financial Bankshares during the 1st quarter valued at $10,550,000. 52.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently commented on FFIN shares. Truist increased their price objective on First Financial Bankshares from $47.00 to $52.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded First Financial Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $47.76 price objective (up previously from $47.00) on shares of First Financial Bankshares in a report on Tuesday, July 27th.

Shares of FFIN stock opened at $48.84 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $6.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.11 and a beta of 0.89. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $49.38. First Financial Bankshares, Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.71 and a 1 year high of $52.49.

First Financial Bankshares (NASDAQ:FFIN) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The bank reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.01. First Financial Bankshares had a return on equity of 13.44% and a net margin of 43.97%. Equities research analysts forecast that First Financial Bankshares, Inc. will post 1.54 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Michael B. Denny purchased 2,040 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $48.75 per share, with a total value of $99,450.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,341 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $260,373.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO F Scott Dueser sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.58, for a total value of $1,031,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 32,972 shares of company stock valued at $1,671,123 in the last 90 days. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

First Financial Bankshares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and community banking services. It offers mortgage loans, savings and checking accounts, auto and equity loans, online and mobile banking, investment and trust management, and retirement plans. The company was founded in 1956 and is headquartered in Abilene, TX.

