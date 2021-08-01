Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Buys 7,336 Shares of nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT) by 7.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 104,627 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,336 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned about 0.06% of nVent Electric worth $2,920,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of nVent Electric by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,500,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $404,706,000 after purchasing an additional 472,134 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in nVent Electric by 4.2% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,799,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,041,000 after acquiring an additional 151,588 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in nVent Electric by 50.1% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,463,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,670,000 after acquiring an additional 1,156,428 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in nVent Electric by 21.9% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,641,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,720,000 after acquiring an additional 473,687 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fiduciary Management Inc. WI boosted its position in nVent Electric by 19.2% during the first quarter. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI now owns 2,570,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,734,000 after buying an additional 413,857 shares during the period. 85.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NVT opened at $31.61 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.30 billion, a PE ratio of -3,161,000.00, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. nVent Electric plc has a fifty-two week low of $16.92 and a fifty-two week high of $33.46. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.31.

nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.08. nVent Electric had a negative net margin of 0.02% and a positive return on equity of 11.02%. The business had revenue of $548.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $503.25 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that nVent Electric plc will post 1.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.175 per share. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 22nd. nVent Electric’s payout ratio is 46.67%.

In related news, Director Randall J. Hogan sold 77,764 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.12, for a total value of $2,497,779.68. Following the sale, the director now owns 250,528 shares in the company, valued at $8,046,959.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Randall J. Hogan sold 10,836 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.02, for a total transaction of $346,968.72. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,591 shares in the company, valued at approximately $179,023.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 109,660 shares of company stock worth $3,510,455. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on NVT shares. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of nVent Electric from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of nVent Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of nVent Electric from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on shares of nVent Electric from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.83.

nVent Electric Company Profile

nVent Electric plc designs, manufactures, markets, installs, and services electrical connection and protection products in the United States, Canada, Western and Eastern Europe included in European Union, China, Eastern Europe not included in European Union, Latin America, the Middle East, Southeast Asia, Australia, and Japan.

