Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Buys 82,114 Shares of Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR) by 42.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 274,261 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 82,114 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned 0.09% of Antero Resources worth $2,797,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AR. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in Antero Resources during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in Antero Resources during the 1st quarter worth $47,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Antero Resources in the 1st quarter valued at $55,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Antero Resources in the 1st quarter valued at $88,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Antero Resources by 93.0% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,092 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 4,862 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Antero Resources alerts:

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on AR. Raymond James upgraded Antero Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $12.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. TD Securities upgraded Antero Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $12.00 to $18.50 in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Antero Resources in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $4.25 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Antero Resources from $12.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Antero Resources from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $14.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.93.

Shares of AR opened at $13.60 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.85 and a beta of 4.75. Antero Resources Co. has a 12 month low of $2.56 and a 12 month high of $15.54. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $13.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.48.

Antero Resources (NYSE:AR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.24 billion. Antero Resources had a positive return on equity of 3.58% and a negative net margin of 29.70%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.13) EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Antero Resources Co. will post 1.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Antero Resources Profile

Antero Resources Corp. is an independent oil and natural gas company. It engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, NGLs, and oil. The firm focuses on marketing and utilization of excess firm transportation capacity, and equity method investment in Antero Midstream Corporation.

See Also: Market Timing – The Benefits and the Danger

Receive News & Ratings for Antero Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Antero Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.