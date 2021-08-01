Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Buys 9,395 Shares of Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG) by 18.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 60,647 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,395 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in Harley-Davidson were worth $2,432,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Harley-Davidson by 55.3% in the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 403 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in Harley-Davidson by 6.9% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 7,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,000 after purchasing an additional 458 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its position in Harley-Davidson by 5.0% in the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 10,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $435,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC grew its position in Harley-Davidson by 6.4% in the first quarter. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC now owns 9,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $370,000 after purchasing an additional 551 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in Harley-Davidson by 207.5% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 554 shares in the last quarter. 88.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on HOG shares. Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of Harley-Davidson from $43.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. DA Davidson started coverage on shares of Harley-Davidson in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. Northcoast Research lifted their price objective on shares of Harley-Davidson from $49.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Edward Jones downgraded shares of Harley-Davidson from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $39.59 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Harley-Davidson from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.97.

Shares of Harley-Davidson stock opened at $39.62 on Friday. Harley-Davidson, Inc. has a twelve month low of $22.56 and a twelve month high of $52.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.35. The firm has a market cap of $6.09 billion, a PE ratio of 12.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.51.

Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.24. Harley-Davidson had a net margin of 10.53% and a return on equity of 29.87%. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.60) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 128.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Harley-Davidson, Inc. will post 3.52 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 10th were paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 9th. Harley-Davidson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 77.92%.

Harley-Davidson Company Profile

Harley-Davidson, Inc manufactures and sells custom, cruiser, and touring motorcycles. The company operates in two segments, Motorcycles and Related Products and Financial Services. The Motorcycles and Related Products segment designs, manufactures, and sells Harley-Davidson motorcycles, including cruiser, touring, standard, sportbike, and dual models, as well as motorcycle parts, accessories, general merchandise, and related services.

