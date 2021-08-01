Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Buys New Shares in Qualtrics International Inc. (NYSE:XM)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new stake in Qualtrics International Inc. (NYSE:XM) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 83,341 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,743,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in XM. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Qualtrics International during the first quarter valued at about $948,000. LVW Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Qualtrics International during the first quarter valued at about $607,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Qualtrics International during the first quarter valued at about $110,000. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Qualtrics International during the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. bought a new position in shares of Qualtrics International during the first quarter valued at about $163,000. 13.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on XM. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective (up from $43.00) on shares of Qualtrics International in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Qualtrics International from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Barclays raised their target price on Qualtrics International from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Qualtrics International in a research note on Friday. Finally, Raymond James cut their target price on Qualtrics International from $55.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Qualtrics International currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.83.

Shares of XM opened at $41.73 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $36.22. Qualtrics International Inc. has a one year low of $29.36 and a one year high of $57.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.33 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -65.20.

Qualtrics International (NYSE:XM) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $249.35 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $241.66 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.01) earnings per share. Qualtrics International’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Qualtrics International Inc. will post -1.76 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CTO John Thimsen sold 5,718 shares of Qualtrics International stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $228,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 1,176,930 shares in the company, valued at $47,077,200. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, President Chris Beckstead sold 17,233 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.48, for a total transaction of $611,426.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 230,214 shares of company stock valued at $8,193,838 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Qualtrics International Company Profile

Qualtrics International Inc provides an experience management platform for organizations to design, manage, and improve customer, employee, product, and brand experiences of businesses. The company offers Qualtrics XM Platform, a system of action that allows organizations to design new breakthrough experiences; and continuously improve broken experiences through identifying issues, addressing the root cause, and then overhauling processes before they manifest as lower trending satisfaction scores.

