Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Buys Shares of 54,419 Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new stake in shares of Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 54,419 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,143,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned 0.10% of Sprout Social as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sprout Social during the 1st quarter worth about $97,000. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sprout Social during the 1st quarter worth about $168,000. MML Investors Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sprout Social during the 1st quarter worth about $212,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sprout Social during the 1st quarter worth about $215,000. Finally, Level Four Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sprout Social during the 1st quarter worth about $216,000. 73.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SPT stock opened at $88.84 on Friday. Sprout Social, Inc. has a 52-week low of $25.61 and a 52-week high of $95.75. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $83.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -170.85 and a beta of 1.04.

Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $40.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.73 million. The firm’s revenue was up 33.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Sprout Social, Inc. will post -0.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have commented on SPT. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Sprout Social in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $82.00 price target on the stock. BTIG Research boosted their target price on shares of Sprout Social from $80.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Sprout Social from $85.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Sprout Social from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sprout Social from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $92.50.

In other Sprout Social news, CTO Aaron Edward Frederick Rankin sold 4,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.33, for a total value of $397,452.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Justyn Russell Howard sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.73, for a total transaction of $1,154,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 224,291 shares of company stock worth $17,462,208 over the last ninety days. 14.86% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Sprout Social Company Profile

Sprout Social, Inc designs, develops, and operates a web-based social media management tool in Americas, EMEA, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers cloud software that brings together social messaging, data, and workflows in a unified system of record, intelligence, and action. It provides various integrated tools in a range of functions comprising social engagement/response, publishing, reporting and analytics, social listening and business intelligence, reputation management, employee advocacy, and automation and workflows.

