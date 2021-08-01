Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Grows Holdings in Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG) by 31.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,499 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,399 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in Affiliated Managers Group were worth $2,757,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Whittier Trust Co. raised its position in Affiliated Managers Group by 63.7% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 221 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Affiliated Managers Group during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in Affiliated Managers Group during the 1st quarter worth $45,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Affiliated Managers Group by 493.4% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 718 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 597 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Affiliated Managers Group during the 1st quarter worth $142,000.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. upped their price objective on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $213.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Affiliated Managers Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $167.00 to $202.00 in a research note on Monday, July 12th. upped their price target on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $213.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Barrington Research upped their price target on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $246.00 price target (up from $213.00) on shares of Affiliated Managers Group in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $213.00.

Shares of NYSE AMG opened at $158.44 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.60 billion, a PE ratio of 15.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.36. Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $62.19 and a 52 week high of $180.97. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $162.25.

Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE:AMG) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The asset manager reported $4.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.85 by $0.18. Affiliated Managers Group had a net margin of 20.33% and a return on equity of 20.31%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. will post 16.92 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 6th will be issued a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 5th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.03%. Affiliated Managers Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.30%.

In other news, Director Reuben Jeffery III bought 2,500 shares of Affiliated Managers Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $160.49 per share, for a total transaction of $401,225.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at $3,209,800. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Affiliated Managers Group Company Profile

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc, through its affiliates, operates as an asset management company providing investment management services to mutual funds, institutional clients, and high net worth individuals in the United States. It provides advisory or subadvisory services to mutual funds. These funds are distributed to retail and institutional clients directly and through intermediaries, including independent investment advisors, retirement plan sponsors, broker-dealers, major fund marketplaces, and bank trust departments.

