Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Grows Position in Avista Co. (NYSE:AVA)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Avista Co. (NYSE:AVA) by 20.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 53,251 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,178 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned approximately 0.08% of Avista worth $2,543,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Avista by 41.4% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 755 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Avista by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,192 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,203,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in shares of Avista by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 20,009 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $955,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of Avista by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 6,700 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $320,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Avista by 447.8% during the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 630 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares during the last quarter. 83.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AVA has been the topic of several recent research reports. Williams Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Avista in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Avista from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Avista currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.00.

Shares of AVA stock opened at $42.83 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.74, a P/E/G ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 0.61. Avista Co. has a fifty-two week low of $32.26 and a fifty-two week high of $49.14. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.

Avista (NYSE:AVA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $399.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $410.13 million. Avista had a return on equity of 7.40% and a net margin of 11.20%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.72 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Avista Co. will post 2.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 27th were given a $0.423 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 26th. This represents a $1.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.95%. Avista’s dividend payout ratio is currently 88.95%.

In other news, Director R John Taylor sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.86, for a total value of $26,916.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Scott L. Morris sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.11, for a total value of $451,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 136,675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,165,409.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 20,375 shares of company stock worth $919,357. Corporate insiders own 0.94% of the company’s stock.

Avista Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electric and natural gas utility business. It operates through the Avista Utilities, and Alaska Electric Light and Power Company (AEL&P) segments. The Avista Utilities segment includes electric distribution and transmission, and natural gas distribution services in parts of eastern Washington, Northern Idaho, and Northeastern and Southwestern Oregon.

