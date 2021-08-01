Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Grows Stock Holdings in Coeur Mining, Inc. (NYSE:CDE)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Coeur Mining, Inc. (NYSE:CDE) by 36.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 310,950 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 82,389 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned about 0.13% of Coeur Mining worth $2,808,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Coeur Mining in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Coeur Mining in the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Optiver Holding B.V. purchased a new stake in shares of Coeur Mining in the 1st quarter valued at $89,000. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Coeur Mining in the 1st quarter valued at $99,000. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Coeur Mining in the 1st quarter valued at $101,000. 60.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CDE. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Coeur Mining from $10.50 to $10.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Roth Capital lowered their price target on shares of Coeur Mining from $10.50 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Canaccord Genuity raised shares of Coeur Mining from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Noble Financial reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Coeur Mining in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Coeur Mining from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.80.

NYSE:CDE opened at $7.54 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The business’s fifty day moving average is $9.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion, a PE ratio of 25.13 and a beta of 1.88. Coeur Mining, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.56 and a fifty-two week high of $12.60.

Coeur Mining (NYSE:CDE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $202.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $207.55 million. Coeur Mining had a return on equity of 9.56% and a net margin of 8.34%. The business’s revenue was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Coeur Mining, Inc. will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Coeur Mining Company Profile

Coeur Mining, Inc explores for, develops, produces, and sells precious metals in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, zinc, and lead properties. It holds 100% interests in the Palmarejo gold and silver mine covering an area of approximately 67,296 net acres located in the State of Chihuahua in Northern Mexico; the Rochester silver and gold mine that covers an area of approximately 17,044 net acres situated in northwestern Nevada; the Kensington gold mine comprising 12,336 net acres located to the north of Juneau, Alaska; the Wharf gold mine covering an area of approximately 7,852 net acres situated in the northern Black Hills of western South Dakota; and the Silvertip silver-zinc-lead mine comprising 98,834 net acres located in northern British Columbia, Canada.

