Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Grows Stock Position in Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW) by 17.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 27,381 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 4,136 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in Arrow Electronics were worth $3,034,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Arrow Electronics by 51.2% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 381 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. raised its position in Arrow Electronics by 27.6% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,036 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the period. Forsta AP Fonden purchased a new stake in Arrow Electronics in the first quarter valued at approximately $122,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in Arrow Electronics by 47.6% in the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,156 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in Arrow Electronics by 13.7% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,230 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the period. 94.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE ARW opened at $118.57 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Arrow Electronics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $68.79 and a 52-week high of $124.76. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $115.99.

Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The technology company reported $2.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by $0.57. Arrow Electronics had a return on equity of 14.96% and a net margin of 2.42%. The company had revenue of $8.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.98 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.97 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 31.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Arrow Electronics, Inc. will post 11.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Michael J. Long sold 55,638 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.59, for a total transaction of $6,709,386.42. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 126,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,293,947.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael J. Long sold 128,184 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.55, for a total transaction of $14,811,661.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 228,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,361,230.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 207,046 shares of company stock worth $24,257,003 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Arrow Electronics, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to industrial and commercial users of electronic components and enterprise computing solutions in Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Global Components and Global Enterprise Computing Solutions.

