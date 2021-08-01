Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Has $2.58 Million Stock Holdings in Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT) by 16.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 53,602 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 7,527 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned about 0.08% of Viasat worth $2,577,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. American International Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Viasat by 1.9% in the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 117,870 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $5,666,000 after buying an additional 2,181 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in shares of Viasat by 385.1% in the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 264,825 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $12,729,000 after buying an additional 210,232 shares during the last quarter. Ashford Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Viasat by 7.9% in the first quarter. Ashford Capital Management Inc. now owns 522,828 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $25,132,000 after buying an additional 38,170 shares during the last quarter. Quantitative Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Viasat in the first quarter worth $503,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Viasat by 42.3% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 17,584 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $845,000 after buying an additional 5,231 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Viasat in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $54.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet upgraded shares of Viasat from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Viasat from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $51.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Viasat from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $62.00.

Shares of Viasat stock opened at $49.64 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,241.00, a PEG ratio of 5.47 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.19. Viasat, Inc. has a 52-week low of $29.82 and a 52-week high of $61.35.

Viasat (NASDAQ:VSAT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 24th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $595.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $607.97 million. Viasat had a net margin of 0.16% and a return on equity of 0.16%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.32 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Viasat, Inc. will post 0.38 EPS for the current year.

About Viasat

ViaSat, Inc provides communications technologies and services. It operates through following segments: Satellite Services, Commercial Networks and Government Systems. The Satellite Services segment provides satellite-based high-speed broadband services with multiple applications to consumers, enterprises, and mobile broadband customers (including commercial airlines and maritime vessels) both in the United States and abroad.

