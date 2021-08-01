Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Has $2.64 Million Stock Holdings in Sleep Number Co. (NASDAQ:SNBR)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD trimmed its position in shares of Sleep Number Co. (NASDAQ:SNBR) by 26.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,377 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,601 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned approximately 0.08% of Sleep Number worth $2,637,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Sleep Number during the fourth quarter worth about $36,964,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Sleep Number by 133.7% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 273,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,248,000 after acquiring an additional 156,465 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Sleep Number by 41.4% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 311,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,478,000 after acquiring an additional 91,061 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new position in shares of Sleep Number during the fourth quarter worth about $7,365,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Sleep Number by 28.4% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 260,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,341,000 after acquiring an additional 57,608 shares during the last quarter. 92.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Sleep Number alerts:

SNBR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded Sleep Number from a “c+” rating to a “d-” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $135.00 target price (down from $165.00) on shares of Sleep Number in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sleep Number from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $121.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $121.80.

NASDAQ SNBR opened at $99.21 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.96. Sleep Number Co. has a 52 week low of $42.15 and a 52 week high of $151.44. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $108.07.

Sleep Number (NASDAQ:SNBR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by ($0.29). The firm had revenue of $484.32 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $506.25 million. Sleep Number had a net margin of 9.37% and a negative return on equity of 75.84%. The company’s revenue was up 70.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.45) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Sleep Number Co. will post 7.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Daniel Alegre sold 12,852 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.55, for a total transaction of $1,382,232.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

Sleep Number Profile

Sleep Number Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides sleep solutions and services in the United States. The company designs, manufactures, markets, retails, and services beds, pillows, sheets, and other bedding products under the Sleep Number name. It also offers adjustable bases under the FlextFit name; temperature-balancing products, including DualTemp layer; SleepIQ Kids k2 beds for kids; and smart beds under the Sleep Number 360 and 360 names.

Further Reading: Derivative

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNBR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sleep Number Co. (NASDAQ:SNBR).

Receive News & Ratings for Sleep Number Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sleep Number and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.