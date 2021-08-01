Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Has $2.75 Million Stock Holdings in The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK) by 16.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 62,373 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,021 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in The Liberty SiriusXM Group were worth $2,751,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of LSXMK. Avestar Capital LLC acquired a new position in The Liberty SiriusXM Group in the first quarter valued at about $1,114,000. Game Creek Capital LP lifted its stake in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 8.3% in the first quarter. Game Creek Capital LP now owns 65,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,867,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its stake in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 48.7% in the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 119,615 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,276,000 after buying an additional 39,150 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 42.5% in the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 11,161 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $495,000 after buying an additional 3,331 shares during the period. Finally, River Road Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 37.4% in the first quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 2,869,597 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $126,578,000 after buying an additional 781,051 shares during the period. 82.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:LSXMK opened at $46.20 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.88 and a beta of 1.28. The Liberty SiriusXM Group has a 52-week low of $31.54 and a 52-week high of $47.73. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $45.21.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 7th. The technology company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.30). The company had revenue of $2.06 billion during the quarter. Sell-side analysts predict that The Liberty SiriusXM Group will post 1.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on LSXMK shares. Zacks Investment Research raised The Liberty SiriusXM Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday.

About The Liberty SiriusXM Group

The Liberty SiriusXM Group, through its subsidiaries, engages in entertainment business in the United States and Canada. It features music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, and weather channels, and infotainment services through proprietary satellite radio systems, as well as from internet through applications for mobile and home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment.

