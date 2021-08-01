Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Has $2.93 Million Position in Spire Inc. (NYSE:SR)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Spire Inc. (NYSE:SR) by 59.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 39,613 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,785 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned approximately 0.08% of Spire worth $2,927,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. TAP Consulting LLC bought a new stake in shares of Spire in the 1st quarter valued at about $208,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Spire by 30.6% during the first quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 8,602 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $636,000 after purchasing an additional 2,016 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Spire by 1.0% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 328,041 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $24,239,000 after acquiring an additional 3,207 shares in the last quarter. South Dakota Investment Council purchased a new stake in shares of Spire in the first quarter worth $678,000. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Spire during the first quarter valued at about $283,000. 82.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on SR. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Spire from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Spire from $69.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Spire from $84.00 to $79.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Spire from $76.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Sidoti upgraded shares of Spire from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.22.

SR opened at $70.95 on Friday. Spire Inc. has a 52-week low of $50.58 and a 52-week high of $77.95. The company has a market capitalization of $3.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.64, a PEG ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $72.49.

Spire (NYSE:SR) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The utilities provider reported $3.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.05 by $0.66. Spire had a return on equity of 11.05% and a net margin of 7.32%. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $773.77 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.75 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 54.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Spire Inc. will post 4.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 11th were paid a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.66%. Spire’s dividend payout ratio is presently 69.15%.

In other Spire news, Director John P. Stupp, Jr. sold 6,000 shares of Spire stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.73, for a total transaction of $448,380.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 17,160 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,282,366.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Spire

Spire Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the purchase, retail distribution, and sale of natural gas to residential, commercial, industrial, and other end-users of natural gas in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Gas Utility and Gas Marketing. It is also involved in the marketing of natural gas; and provision of energy services on non-regulated basis to on-system utility transportation customers, as well as to retail and wholesale customers.

