Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Increases Holdings in New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB) by 15.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 210,283 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,714 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in New York Community Bancorp were worth $2,654,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in NYCB. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new stake in shares of New York Community Bancorp in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of New York Community Bancorp in the first quarter worth about $27,000. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 189.0% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,283 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,493 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 92.2% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,591 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,243 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 67.3% in the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 4,182 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,682 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.66% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on New York Community Bancorp from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut New York Community Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, May 31st. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $10.98 price objective (down from $14.00) on shares of New York Community Bancorp in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on New York Community Bancorp from $11.50 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded New York Community Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.65.

In other news, Director Lawrence J. Savarese bought 3,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $11.71 per share, with a total value of $43,327.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 3.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

New York Community Bancorp stock opened at $11.78 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $11.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.74, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.05. New York Community Bancorp, Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.72 and a twelve month high of $13.23.

New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.03. New York Community Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.86% and a net margin of 34.32%. Research analysts anticipate that New York Community Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 17th. Investors of record on Saturday, August 7th will be given a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 5th. New York Community Bancorp’s payout ratio is 78.16%.

New York Community Bancorp Profile

New York Community Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for New York Community Bank that provides banking products and services in Metro New York, New Jersey, Ohio, Florida, and Arizona. The company accepts various deposit products, such as interest-bearing checking and money market, savings, non-interest-bearing, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

