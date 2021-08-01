Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Lowers Position in Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lessened its position in Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI) by 3.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,936 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 1,150 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned approximately 0.07% of Carter’s worth $2,573,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its stake in shares of Carter’s by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 14,696 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,307,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. raised its stake in Carter’s by 0.5% during the first quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 40,074 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $3,564,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Carter’s by 2.4% during the first quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 9,575 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $852,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in Carter’s by 2.5% during the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 11,711 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,041,000 after buying an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Carter’s by 2.1% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 13,839 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,231,000 after buying an additional 287 shares during the last quarter.

CRI stock opened at $97.74 on Friday. Carter’s, Inc. has a 1-year low of $76.01 and a 1-year high of $116.92. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $102.13. The company has a quick ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 2.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.30 billion, a PE ratio of 15.61, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.41.

Carter’s (NYSE:CRI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 30th. The textile maker reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.95. Carter’s had a return on equity of 34.55% and a net margin of 8.67%. The company had revenue of $746.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $713.84 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.54 earnings per share. Carter’s’s revenue was up 45.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Carter’s, Inc. will post 6.03 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on CRI shares. Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their price objective on Carter’s from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Carter’s from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $118.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price target on Carter’s from $113.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Carter’s currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $115.80.

In other news, SVP Ben Pivar sold 2,019 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.10, for a total value of $220,272.90. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,496 shares in the company, valued at $1,145,113.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jill Wilson sold 7,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.32, for a total value of $816,368.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Carter's, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, and markets branded childrenswear under the Carter's, OshKosh, Skip Hop, Child of Mine, Just One You, Simple Joys, Carter's little baby basics, and other brands in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S.

