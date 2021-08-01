Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Makes New Investment in Gritstone bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRTS)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new position in shares of Gritstone bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRTS) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 311,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,937,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned 0.63% of Gritstone bio at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GRTS. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Gritstone bio in the first quarter valued at about $36,000. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Gritstone bio by 67.8% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 3,586 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Gritstone bio by 624.2% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 9,119 shares during the period. Penn Mutual Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gritstone bio in the 1st quarter worth $103,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of Gritstone bio by 77.9% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 11,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 4,825 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:GRTS opened at $6.68 on Friday. Gritstone bio, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.54 and a 52 week high of $35.20. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $328.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.39 and a beta of 0.13.

Gritstone bio (NASDAQ:GRTS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.49. The business had revenue of $39.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.00 million. Gritstone bio had a negative net margin of 167.62% and a negative return on equity of 53.29%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Gritstone bio, Inc. will post -1.38 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Gritstone bio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th.

Gritstone bio Company Profile

Gritstone bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in developing tumor-specific cancer immunotherapies to fight various cancer types and infectious diseases. Its lead product candidate is GRANITE, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of solid tumors, including metastatic non-small cell lung cancer, as well as gastroesophageal, bladder and microsatellite stable, and colorectal cancers.

