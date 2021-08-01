Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Purchases 4,095 Shares of Elastic (NYSE:ESTC)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) by 18.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 26,420 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,095 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in Elastic were worth $2,938,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ESTC. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Elastic during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in Elastic during the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Defined Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Elastic in the fourth quarter valued at $49,000. TFO TDC LLC purchased a new stake in Elastic during the 1st quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in shares of Elastic by 412.7% during the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 928 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 747 shares in the last quarter. 76.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ESTC opened at $148.06 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -100.04 and a beta of 1.08. Elastic has a fifty-two week low of $80.18 and a fifty-two week high of $176.49. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $139.19.

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, June 1st. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.08. Elastic had a negative net margin of 21.27% and a negative return on equity of 23.15%. The firm had revenue of $177.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $158.87 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.12) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 43.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Elastic will post -1.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Jonathan Chadwick sold 6,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.18, for a total transaction of $926,125.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP W.H. Baird Garrett sold 192 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.45, for a total value of $25,622.40. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 38,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,084,178.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 26,147 shares of company stock worth $3,344,862 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 25.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ESTC. Barclays reduced their target price on Elastic from $200.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on shares of Elastic from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Elastic from $183.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Elastic from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Elastic from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $170.52.

Elastic N.V., a search company, delivers technology that enables users to search through structured and unstructured data for a range of consumer and enterprise applications. It primarily offers Elastic Stack, a set of software products that ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as perform search, analysis, and visualization.

