Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Raises Position in HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY) by 5.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 40,610 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,028 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in HealthEquity were worth $2,761,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its holdings in shares of HealthEquity by 0.4% during the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 61,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,212,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of HealthEquity by 20.8% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in shares of HealthEquity by 0.5% during the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 55,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,801,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of HealthEquity by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 22,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,538,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp lifted its holdings in shares of HealthEquity by 0.7% during the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 43,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,945,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.99% of the company’s stock.

Get HealthEquity alerts:

NASDAQ:HQY opened at $73.98 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 4.50 and a current ratio of 4.50. HealthEquity, Inc. has a 12 month low of $45.82 and a 12 month high of $93.32. The company has a market cap of $6.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,233.21, a PEG ratio of 5.38 and a beta of 1.37. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $79.14.

HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, June 6th. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.06. HealthEquity had a net margin of 0.60% and a return on equity of 5.95%. The business had revenue of $184.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $183.07 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that HealthEquity, Inc. will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Frank Corvino sold 8,935 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.10, for a total transaction of $742,498.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,366 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $196,614.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Edward Bloomberg sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $75,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 39,195 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,939,625. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 37,935 shares of company stock valued at $2,951,059. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on HQY shares. BTIG Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of HealthEquity in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating and set a $86.00 price target on shares of HealthEquity in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of HealthEquity in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price target on shares of HealthEquity from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of HealthEquity in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $85.82.

HealthEquity Profile

HealthEquity, Inc provides range of solutions for managing health care accounts. The firm’s offers its solutions for employers, health plans, brokers, consultants and financial advisors. Its services include HAS, FSA, HRA, DCRA, 401(k), Commuter, COBRA and HIA. It also offers products like healthcare saving and spending platform, health savings accounts, investment advisory services, reimbursement arrangements, and healthcare incentives.

Featured Story: What is the Rule of 72?

Receive News & Ratings for HealthEquity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HealthEquity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.