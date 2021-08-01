Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Raises Stake in Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH) by 14.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 29,988 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,842 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned 0.05% of Clean Harbors worth $2,521,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new stake in shares of Clean Harbors in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Clean Harbors by 318.2% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 460 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in Clean Harbors during the 1st quarter worth approximately $67,000. Ellevest Inc. grew its position in Clean Harbors by 36.3% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,319 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 351 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GVO Asset Management Ltd bought a new position in Clean Harbors during the 1st quarter worth approximately $124,000. 87.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Clean Harbors from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Raymond James raised their price target on Clean Harbors from $100.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Clean Harbors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $97.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Clean Harbors in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 price objective on shares of Clean Harbors in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Clean Harbors currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $90.80.

In other Clean Harbors news, Director Rod Marlin sold 6,910 shares of Clean Harbors stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.40, for a total transaction of $659,214.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,427 shares in the company, valued at $1,376,335.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Company insiders own 8.10% of the company’s stock.

CLH opened at $95.00 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.18 billion, a PE ratio of 36.40 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $92.35. Clean Harbors, Inc. has a 52 week low of $52.22 and a 52 week high of $96.47.

Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The business services provider reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $808.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $786.56 million. Clean Harbors had a return on equity of 10.46% and a net margin of 4.69%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.28 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Clean Harbors, Inc. will post 2.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Clean Harbors, Inc provides environmental and industrial services in North America. The company operates through two segments, Environmental Services and Safety-Kleen. The Environmental Services segment collects, transports, treats, and disposes hazardous and non-hazardous waste, such as resource recovery, physical treatment, fuel blending, incineration, landfill disposal, wastewater treatment, lab chemicals disposal, and explosives management services; and CleanPack services, which comprise collection, identification, categorization, specialized packaging, transportation, and disposal of laboratory chemicals and household hazardous waste.

