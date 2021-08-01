Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Raises Stock Position in Black Hills Co. (NYSE:BKH)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Black Hills Co. (NYSE:BKH) by 16.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 40,924 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,900 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned about 0.07% of Black Hills worth $2,732,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of BKH. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in Black Hills by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 15,506 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,035,000 after purchasing an additional 7,752 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new stake in Black Hills in the 4th quarter valued at $207,000. Comerica Bank raised its position in Black Hills by 21.4% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 44,727 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,111,000 after purchasing an additional 7,893 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in Black Hills by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 951,003 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $63,498,000 after purchasing an additional 65,186 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in Black Hills in the 4th quarter valued at $123,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.47% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Black Hills from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Black Hills from $67.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Black Hills from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $72.33.

In other news, SVP Stuart A. Wevik sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.54, for a total transaction of $137,080.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 24,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,696,981.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, SVP Stuart A. Wevik sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.00, for a total transaction of $67,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Black Hills stock opened at $67.65 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.47. Black Hills Co. has a one year low of $51.97 and a one year high of $71.34. The stock has a market cap of $4.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.38, a P/E/G ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.36. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $67.35.

Black Hills (NYSE:BKH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.66 by ($0.12). Black Hills had a return on equity of 8.69% and a net margin of 12.87%. The company had revenue of $633.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $610.87 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.59 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Black Hills Co. will post 3.88 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.565 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 17th. This represents a $2.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.34%. Black Hills’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.59%.

Black Hills Profile

Black Hills Corp. is a diversified energy company. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities, Gas Utilities, Power Generation, Mining, and Corporate and Other. The Electric Utilities segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in South Dakota, Wyoming, Colorado, and Montana.

