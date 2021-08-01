Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Reduces Holdings in Trinity Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TRN)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD decreased its position in shares of Trinity Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TRN) by 6.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 86,864 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 5,670 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned approximately 0.08% of Trinity Industries worth $2,475,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of TRN. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Trinity Industries by 36.1% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 85,831 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,265,000 after purchasing an additional 22,784 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new position in shares of Trinity Industries during the fourth quarter worth about $202,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Trinity Industries by 103.6% during the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 45,130 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,191,000 after buying an additional 22,962 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Trinity Industries by 366.1% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 905,387 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $23,893,000 after buying an additional 711,123 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its holdings in shares of Trinity Industries by 55.6% during the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 21,521 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $568,000 after buying an additional 7,690 shares during the last quarter. 90.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:TRN opened at $27.11 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.19, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -35.21 and a beta of 1.42. Trinity Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $18.29 and a 52 week high of $33.77. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $27.28.

Trinity Industries (NYSE:TRN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The transportation company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.06. Trinity Industries had a negative net margin of 5.23% and a positive return on equity of 2.54%. The company had revenue of $371.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $449.95 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.02 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 27.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Trinity Industries, Inc. will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 15th were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 14th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.15%. Trinity Industries’s payout ratio is 227.03%.

In other news, EVP Brian D. Madison sold 8,000 shares of Trinity Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.22, for a total transaction of $233,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 69,446 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,029,212.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 21.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on TRN shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Trinity Industries from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Susquehanna upgraded shares of Trinity Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $32.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded shares of Trinity Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $26.29 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, July 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.66.

Trinity Industries Company Profile

Trinity Industries, Inc engages in the provision of rail transportation products and services in North America. It operates through the following segments: Railcar Leasing and Management Services Group, Rail Products Group and All Other. The Railcar Leasing and Management Services Group segment provides railcar industry services.

