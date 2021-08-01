Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Sells 1,136 Shares of Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lowered its position in Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI) by 3.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 27,769 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 1,136 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned 0.06% of Itron worth $2,462,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in Itron during the first quarter worth $219,000. HBK Investments L P bought a new stake in shares of Itron in the 1st quarter worth $1,755,000. Caas Capital Management LP bought a new position in Itron during the first quarter valued at about $40,760,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in Itron by 7.3% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 240,562 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $21,326,000 after purchasing an additional 16,433 shares during the period. Finally, Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Itron during the first quarter worth about $949,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Itron alerts:

ITRI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Itron from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Itron from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of Itron from $127.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reduced their price target on shares of Itron from $140.00 to $126.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $108.89.

In other Itron news, SVP Sarah E. Hlavinka sold 2,304 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.16, for a total transaction of $221,552.64. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,546 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,975,703.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CFO Joan S. Hooper sold 486 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.95, for a total value of $42,257.70. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 39,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,411,048.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 6,514 shares of company stock valued at $624,330. 1.25% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:ITRI opened at $98.62 on Friday. Itron, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $53.49 and a fifty-two week high of $122.31. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $96.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market cap of $4.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -72.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 1.16.

Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.10. Itron had a positive return on equity of 8.11% and a negative net margin of 2.58%. The business had revenue of $519.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $547.37 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.57 EPS. Itron’s revenue was down 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Itron, Inc. will post 2.42 EPS for the current year.

Itron Company Profile

Itron, Inc is a technology and services company, which engages in the provision of solutions that measure, manage, and analyze energy and water use. It operates through the following segments: Device Solutions, Networked Solutions, and Outcomes. The Device Solutions segment includes hardware products used for measurement, control, or sensing that do not have communications capability embedded for use with its broader Itron systems.

Further Reading: How to build a Fibonacci channel

Receive News & Ratings for Itron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Itron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.