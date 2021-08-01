Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Sells 144,319 Shares of Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD trimmed its stake in Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI) by 23.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 471,476 shares of the company’s stock after selling 144,319 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in Sirius XM were worth $2,871,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new position in shares of Sirius XM in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,055,000. HRT Financial LP raised its stake in shares of Sirius XM by 57.0% in the 1st quarter. HRT Financial LP now owns 471,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,873,000 after acquiring an additional 171,262 shares in the last quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP bought a new position in shares of Sirius XM in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $158,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Sirius XM by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 9,114,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,510,000 after buying an additional 127,719 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bramshill Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Sirius XM in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $652,000. 13.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:SIRI opened at $6.47 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $26.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 129.40, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.09. Sirius XM Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.95 and a 1-year high of $8.14. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $6.47.

Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.06 billion. Sirius XM had a negative return on equity of 62.88% and a net margin of 2.93%. Sirius XM’s revenue was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.05 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Sirius XM Holdings Inc. will post 0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sirius XM declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Monday, July 19th that allows the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to buy up to 7.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 30th. Investors of record on Friday, August 6th will be given a dividend of $0.0146 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 5th. This represents a $0.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.91%. Sirius XM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.00%.

In related news, insider Scott Andrew Greenstein sold 214,948 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.62, for a total transaction of $1,422,955.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.93% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have issued reports on SIRI shares. Citigroup raised their target price on Sirius XM from $6.75 to $7.65 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 target price on shares of Sirius XM in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Sirius XM from $7.50 to $8.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Pivotal Research raised their target price on Sirius XM from $7.75 to $8.25 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Sirius XM from $7.75 to $8.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sirius XM presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.59.

Sirius XM Holdings Inc provides satellite radio services on a subscription fee basis in the United States. It broadcasts music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, and weather channels, including various music genres, such as rock, pop and hip-hop, country, dance, jazz, Latin, and classical; live play-by-play sports from various leagues and colleges; various talk and entertainment channels for a range of audiences; national, international, and financial news; and limited run channels.

