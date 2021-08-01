Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Sells 2,408 Shares of Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lowered its stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC) by 3.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 58,812 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,408 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned approximately 0.06% of Tenet Healthcare worth $3,058,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of Tenet Healthcare in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Tenet Healthcare in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 324.9% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 666 shares during the last quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Tenet Healthcare in the 1st quarter valued at about $62,000. Finally, Hanseatic Management Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Tenet Healthcare in the 1st quarter valued at about $63,000. 90.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of THC opened at $71.84 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $7.67 billion, a PE ratio of 17.96 and a beta of 2.61. Tenet Healthcare Co. has a twelve month low of $21.34 and a twelve month high of $73.65. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $68.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.91.

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.52. The company had revenue of $4.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.78 billion. Tenet Healthcare had a net margin of 2.26% and a return on equity of 60.15%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 35.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.26 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Tenet Healthcare Co. will post 5.63 EPS for the current year.

In other Tenet Healthcare news, Director Meghan Fitzgerald sold 6,153 shares of Tenet Healthcare stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.57, for a total transaction of $391,146.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 33,828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,150,445.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Marie Quintana sold 10,000 shares of Tenet Healthcare stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.33, for a total transaction of $713,300.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $163,987.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 31,197 shares of company stock valued at $2,084,840 over the last three months. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on THC shares. Truist Securities increased their price target on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $56.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Tenet Healthcare in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Tenet Healthcare in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.84 price target on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Tenet Healthcare in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Tenet Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Tenet Healthcare currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.60.

Tenet Healthcare Company Profile

Tenet Healthcare Corporation operates as a diversified healthcare services company. The company operates in three segments: Hospital Operations and Other, Ambulatory Care, and Conifer. Its general hospitals offer acute care services, operating and recovery rooms, radiology and respiratory therapy services, clinical laboratories, and pharmacies.

