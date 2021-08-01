Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Sells 2,408 Shares of Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lowered its stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC) by 3.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 58,812 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,408 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned approximately 0.06% of Tenet Healthcare worth $3,058,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of Tenet Healthcare in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Tenet Healthcare in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 324.9% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 666 shares during the last quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Tenet Healthcare in the 1st quarter valued at about $62,000. Finally, Hanseatic Management Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Tenet Healthcare in the 1st quarter valued at about $63,000. 90.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Shares of THC opened at $71.84 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $7.67 billion, a PE ratio of 17.96 and a beta of 2.61. Tenet Healthcare Co. has a twelve month low of $21.34 and a twelve month high of $73.65. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $68.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.91.
In other Tenet Healthcare news, Director Meghan Fitzgerald sold 6,153 shares of Tenet Healthcare stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.57, for a total transaction of $391,146.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 33,828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,150,445.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Marie Quintana sold 10,000 shares of Tenet Healthcare stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.33, for a total transaction of $713,300.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $163,987.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 31,197 shares of company stock valued at $2,084,840 over the last three months. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
A number of analysts recently weighed in on THC shares. Truist Securities increased their price target on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $56.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Tenet Healthcare in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Tenet Healthcare in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.84 price target on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Tenet Healthcare in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Tenet Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Tenet Healthcare currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.60.
Tenet Healthcare Company Profile
Tenet Healthcare Corporation operates as a diversified healthcare services company. The company operates in three segments: Hospital Operations and Other, Ambulatory Care, and Conifer. Its general hospitals offer acute care services, operating and recovery rooms, radiology and respiratory therapy services, clinical laboratories, and pharmacies.
