Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Sells 4,005 Shares of Avient Co. (NYSE:AVNT)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lowered its stake in shares of Avient Co. (NYSE:AVNT) by 6.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 62,792 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,005 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned approximately 0.07% of Avient worth $2,968,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust grew its holdings in Avient by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 795,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,614,000 after acquiring an additional 51,170 shares during the last quarter. Castleark Management LLC grew its holdings in Avient by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Castleark Management LLC now owns 187,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,877,000 after acquiring an additional 4,075 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Avient by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,977,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $566,164,000 after purchasing an additional 663,120 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in shares of Avient by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 557,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,367,000 after purchasing an additional 28,783 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of Avient in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. 93.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:AVNT opened at $48.52 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $49.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. Avient Co. has a fifty-two week low of $23.22 and a fifty-two week high of $54.21.

Avient (NYSE:AVNT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. Avient had a net margin of 4.82% and a return on equity of 11.95%. Avient’s revenue for the quarter was up 102.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.39 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Avient Co. will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.213 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 16th. This represents a $0.85 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.76%. Avient’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.13%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on AVNT. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Avient from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Avient from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Avient from $45.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Avient from $46.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.82.

In other Avient news, SVP Michael A. Garratt sold 5,347 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.23, for a total transaction of $279,273.81. Company insiders own 1.45% of the company’s stock.

Avient Profile

Avient Corporation provides specialized polymer materials, services, and solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, South America, and Asia. It operates in three segments: Color, Additives and Inks; Specialty Engineered Materials; and Distribution. The Color, Additives and Inks segment offers specialized color and additive concentrates in solid and liquid form for thermoplastics; dispersions for thermosets; and specialty inks, plastisols, and vinyl slush molding solutions.

