Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Sells 4,234 Shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HE)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lessened its stake in Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HE) by 6.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 63,740 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 4,234 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned approximately 0.06% of Hawaiian Electric Industries worth $2,832,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Hawaiian Electric Industries by 1,333.3% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 731 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 680 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Hawaiian Electric Industries by 156.0% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,331 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 811 shares during the period. Westside Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Hawaiian Electric Industries by 24.2% during the 1st quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,540 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in Hawaiian Electric Industries during the 1st quarter valued at $71,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in Hawaiian Electric Industries during the 4th quarter valued at $94,000. 53.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Gregory C. Hazelton sold 3,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.80, for a total value of $152,320.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.83% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on HE shares. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries from an “underperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.20.

HE opened at $43.34 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $42.99. The stock has a market cap of $4.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.74, a P/E/G ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.07 and a quick ratio of 0.07. Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $31.83 and a one year high of $45.97.

Hawaiian Electric Industries (NYSE:HE) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.23. Hawaiian Electric Industries had a net margin of 9.06% and a return on equity of 9.63%. The company had revenue of $642.95 million during the quarter. Research analysts forecast that Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. will post 1.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 20th were given a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 19th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.14%. Hawaiian Electric Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 75.14%.

About Hawaiian Electric Industries

Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the electric utility, banking, and renewable/sustainable infrastructure investment businesses in the state of Hawaii. It operates in three segments: Electric Utility, Bank, and Other. The Electric Utility segment engages in the production, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in the islands of Oahu, Hawaii, Maui, Lanai, and Molokai.

