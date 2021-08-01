Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Sells 5,377 Shares of American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD trimmed its stake in shares of American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO) by 4.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 106,727 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 5,377 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned approximately 0.06% of American Eagle Outfitters worth $3,121,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in American Eagle Outfitters by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 11,896 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $348,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 45,938 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,343,000 after buying an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 227,221 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $6,644,000 after buying an additional 626 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 261.4% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,066 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 771 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System grew its position in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 55,422 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,621,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the last quarter.

In other news, EVP Andrew J. Mclean sold 15,431 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $540,085.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 38,198 shares in the company, valued at $1,336,930. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Steven A. Davis purchased 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $32.45 per share, with a total value of $129,800.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $129,800. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 8.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:AEO opened at $34.47 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $35.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.78 billion, a PE ratio of 47.88 and a beta of 1.47. American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.85 and a 12-month high of $38.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 25th. The apparel retailer reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. American Eagle Outfitters had a return on equity of 21.66% and a net margin of 3.38%. Sell-side analysts predict that American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. will post 2.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 9th were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This is a boost from American Eagle Outfitters’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 8th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.09%. American Eagle Outfitters’s payout ratio is presently 360.00%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on American Eagle Outfitters from $32.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on American Eagle Outfitters from $26.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on American Eagle Outfitters in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $37.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered American Eagle Outfitters from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on American Eagle Outfitters from $30.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.19.

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc operates as a specialty retailer that provides clothing, accessories, and personal care products under the American Eagle and Aerie brands. The company provides jeans, and specialty apparel and accessories for women and men; and intimates, apparel, activewear, and swim collections, as well as personal care products for women.

