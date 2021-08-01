Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Sells 62,481 Shares of Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD reduced its holdings in Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) by 89.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,142 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 62,481 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in Canadian Pacific Railway were worth $2,722,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CP. NFJ Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in Canadian Pacific Railway in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,023,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Canadian Pacific Railway by 20.7% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,466 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,457,000 after acquiring an additional 1,110 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in Canadian Pacific Railway by 2.0% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 32,451 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $12,717,000 after acquiring an additional 641 shares during the period. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Canadian Pacific Railway by 6.7% in the first quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 117,030 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $44,679,000 after acquiring an additional 7,330 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Canadian Pacific Railway by 69.9% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 234,262 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $88,852,000 after acquiring an additional 96,352 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.11% of the company’s stock.

Get Canadian Pacific Railway alerts:

CP has been the topic of several analyst reports. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Canadian Pacific Railway in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. They set a $83.00 target price on the stock. Susquehanna lifted their target price on Canadian Pacific Railway from $80.40 to $80.60 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Cowen cut their target price on Canadian Pacific Railway from $108.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Raymond James cut their target price on Canadian Pacific Railway to C$100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Canadian Pacific Railway from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.02.

Canadian Pacific Railway stock opened at $74.32 on Friday. Canadian Pacific Railway Limited has a 52 week low of $53.61 and a 52 week high of $83.07. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $76.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.56 billion, a PE ratio of 19.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.89.

Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The transportation company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.17. Canadian Pacific Railway had a return on equity of 34.19% and a net margin of 41.46%. Equities research analysts predict that Canadian Pacific Railway Limited will post 3.39 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 24th will be issued a $0.1512 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 23rd. Canadian Pacific Railway’s payout ratio is currently 10.98%.

Canadian Pacific Railway Company Profile

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

Recommended Story: How does new data get added to a blockchain?

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Pacific Railway Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Pacific Railway and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.