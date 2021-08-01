Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Trims Holdings in 3D Systems Co. (NYSE:DDD)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD trimmed its stake in shares of 3D Systems Co. (NYSE:DDD) by 36.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 88,735 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock after selling 49,952 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned about 0.07% of 3D Systems worth $2,435,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of DDD. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in 3D Systems during the first quarter worth about $35,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in 3D Systems during the first quarter worth about $38,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in 3D Systems by 30.6% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 4,444 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,041 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in 3D Systems during the first quarter worth about $63,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in 3D Systems by 406.5% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,115 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the period. 66.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:DDD opened at $27.54 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $30.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.22 and a beta of 1.16. 3D Systems Co. has a 1 year low of $4.60 and a 1 year high of $56.50.

3D Systems (NYSE:DDD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The 3D printing company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $146.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $136.63 million. 3D Systems had a negative return on equity of 4.51% and a negative net margin of 15.10%. The business’s revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.04) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that 3D Systems Co. will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current year.

DDD has been the topic of several analyst reports. Craig Hallum raised 3D Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. B. Riley raised their price objective on 3D Systems from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. TheStreet raised 3D Systems from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating on shares of 3D Systems in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised 3D Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, May 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.57.

In related news, EVP Andrew Martin Johnson sold 4,000 shares of 3D Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.20, for a total transaction of $152,800.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 211,988 shares in the company, valued at $8,097,941.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Jeffrey A. Graves bought 4,100 shares of 3D Systems stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $24.71 per share, for a total transaction of $101,311.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 547,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,524,647.85. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 32,573 shares of company stock worth $821,947. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

3D Systems Company Profile

3D Systems Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of comprehensive three-dimensional printing solutions. It offers a comprehensive range of 3D printers, materials, software, haptic design tools, 3D scanners, and virtual surgical simulators. The company was founded by Charles W. Hull in 1986 and is headquartered in Rock Hill, SC.

