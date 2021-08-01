PriceSmart, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSMT) Shares Bought by Man Group plc

Man Group plc boosted its holdings in PriceSmart, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSMT) by 153.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,013 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,663 shares during the quarter. Man Group plc’s holdings in PriceSmart were worth $1,065,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in PriceSmart by 5.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,907,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $378,085,000 after purchasing an additional 195,612 shares during the last quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in PriceSmart by 28.3% in the first quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,031,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,804,000 after purchasing an additional 227,630 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in PriceSmart by 11.2% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 409,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,617,000 after purchasing an additional 41,272 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in PriceSmart by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 262,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,932,000 after purchasing an additional 2,011 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in PriceSmart by 2.2% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 176,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,121,000 after purchasing an additional 3,728 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.26% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Robert E. Price sold 2,446 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.09, for a total value of $215,468.14. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,860,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $340,063,693.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Ana Luisa Bianchi sold 582 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.14, for a total value of $50,715.48. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,724 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,283,049.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 109,548 shares of company stock valued at $9,648,502. 24.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

PriceSmart stock opened at $89.74 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.04 and a beta of 0.82. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $89.37. PriceSmart, Inc. has a 52 week low of $62.89 and a 52 week high of $104.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 0.63.

PriceSmart (NASDAQ:PSMT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 7th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.08. PriceSmart had a return on equity of 11.35% and a net margin of 2.80%. The firm had revenue of $895.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $848.37 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.41 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

About PriceSmart

PriceSmart, Inc engages in the international management and operation of membership warehouse clubs. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States Operations, Central American Operations, Caribbean Operations and Colombia Operations. The United States Operations covers include distribution centers and corporate offices.

