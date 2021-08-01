Primas 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $2.89 Million (PST)

Primas (CURRENCY:PST) traded 5% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on August 1st. Primas has a total market cap of $1.04 million and approximately $2.89 million worth of Primas was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Primas coin can currently be bought for about $0.0198 or 0.00000048 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Primas has traded 3.9% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Primas alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000509 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $144.95 or 0.00352158 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.98 or 0.00007235 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0236 or 0.00000057 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000655 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.62 or 0.00003944 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0642 or 0.00000156 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000350 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0135 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Primas Coin Profile

Primas (PST) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 21st, 2017. Primas’ total supply is 101,342,466 coins and its circulating supply is 52,692,565 coins. The Reddit community for Primas is /r/Primas and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Primas’ official website is primas.io . Primas’ official Twitter account is @PrimasOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Primas is an open content release, recommendation and trading ecosphere. Primas is committed to using the block chain and other technical means to change the existing content market structure. This new content value evaluation system ensures that producers of premium content receive direct benefits. Their blockchain can not be tampered with which provides copyright protection. “

Primas Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Primas directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Primas should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Primas using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Primas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Primas and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.