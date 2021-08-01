Primecoin (XPM) 24 Hour Volume Hits $807,953.00

Primecoin (CURRENCY:XPM) traded down 8.2% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on August 1st. During the last seven days, Primecoin has traded 46.9% higher against the US dollar. Primecoin has a market cap of $5.35 million and $807,953.00 worth of Primecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Primecoin coin can now be bought for $0.14 or 0.00000350 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

DigiByte (DGB) traded 11.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0511 or 0.00000124 BTC.

Myriad (XMY) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Circuits of Value (COVAL) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0053 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Quark (QRK) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0189 or 0.00000046 BTC.

TeeCoin (TEC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Safari (SFR) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Primecoin Profile

Primecoin (CRYPTO:XPM) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 7th, 2013. Primecoin’s total supply is 37,185,395 coins. Primecoin’s official Twitter account is @primecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Primecoin is /r/primecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Primecoin is primecoin.io . Primecoin’s official message board is talk.peercoin.net/c/altcoins/primecoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Primecoin, or XPM, involves a new type of proof-of-work based on searching for prime numbers. Primecoin was created by Sunny King – who also created Peercoin. The block time is one minute and th total number of coins is 3299976 with dynamic difficulty retargetting. “

Primecoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Primecoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Primecoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Primecoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

