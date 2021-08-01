Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI) Shares Sold by Ameriprise Financial Inc.

Ameriprise Financial Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI) by 10.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 75,637 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 9,144 shares during the quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. owned about 0.19% of Primerica worth $11,180,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PRI. Summit Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Primerica in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in shares of Primerica in the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Primerica by 46.7% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 220 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Primerica by 15.6% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,171 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $190,000 after buying an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cigna Investments Inc. New bought a new stake in shares of Primerica in the 1st quarter worth $204,000. 89.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Primerica alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PRI. Truist boosted their target price on Primerica from $165.00 to $188.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. boosted their target price on Primerica from $140.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Truist Securities boosted their target price on Primerica from $165.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised Primerica from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Saturday. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Primerica from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th.

In other Primerica news, COO Gregory C. Pitts sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.98, for a total value of $1,303,840.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 10,767 shares in the company, valued at $1,754,805.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, President Peter W. Schneider sold 4,030 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.46, for a total value of $638,593.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 26,172 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,147,215.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 22,655 shares of company stock worth $3,658,622 in the last quarter. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of PRI stock opened at $146.22 on Friday. Primerica, Inc. has a 1-year low of $107.63 and a 1-year high of $165.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.20 and a beta of 1.44. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $152.57.

Primerica (NYSE:PRI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $2.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.38 by $0.06. Primerica had a return on equity of 22.82% and a net margin of 17.66%. The business had revenue of $636.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $610.81 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Primerica, Inc. will post 11.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 21st were issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.29%. Primerica’s dividend payout ratio is 19.38%.

Primerica Company Profile

Primerica, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products to middle-income households in the United States and Canada. The company operates in three segments: Term Life Insurance; Investment and Savings Products; and Corporate and Other Distributed Products. It underwrites individual term life insurance products.

Further Reading: What does an equal weight rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Primerica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Primerica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.